Petrus Trust Company LTA Acquires Shares of 9,556 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 47.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 43.2% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

NYSE TNL traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 158,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,528. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $34,027.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

