Petrus Trust Company LTA Acquires 674 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 488.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut their price objective on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

TECH traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.27. 198,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.32. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $113.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

