Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. Has $1.29 Billion Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,194,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 371,525 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International comprises approximately 16.3% of Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 7.90% of Restaurant Brands International worth $1,286,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,867. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at $978,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,217 shares of company stock worth $20,791,327 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

