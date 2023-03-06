Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perseus Mining news, insider Terence Harvey sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.02 ($1.36), for a total value of A$505,000.00 ($341,216.22). 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

