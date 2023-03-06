Permit Capital LLC Buys 31,500 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Permit Capital LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group accounts for about 2.1% of Permit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,912,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Expedia Group by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,286 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,643 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 712,164 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $66,723,000 after buying an additional 19,703 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 785,735 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $73,616,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.70. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $203.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.45.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

