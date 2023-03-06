Permanens Capital L.P. Trims Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Permanens Capital L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,438 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises 0.6% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 138.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,975 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $333,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International stock traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,398. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.53 and its 200 day moving average is $158.22. The company has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,416. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

