Permanens Capital L.P. Has $272.97 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,210,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 61.5% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Permanens Capital L.P. owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $272,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,189. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.