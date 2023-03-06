Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Acquired by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Performant Financial were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Performant Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Performant Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Performant Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 478,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Performant Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in Performant Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 184,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFMT shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Performant Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Performant Financial Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,987. The firm has a market cap of $236.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Performant Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

