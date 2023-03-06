Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 247.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,938 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,178 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,842,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 325.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

PFGC opened at $57.83 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,470 shares of company stock valued at $146,166. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

