Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Sells 100,052 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,052 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 10,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 74,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $40.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,541,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,582,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

