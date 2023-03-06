Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,633 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 14.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned about 0.34% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $101,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.74. 1,717,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,283,702. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.39. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $84.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

