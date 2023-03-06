PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 415,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,275 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in PepperLime Health Acquisition were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEPL. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in PepperLime Health Acquisition by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 278,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,993,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 719,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 446,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Price Performance

PepperLime Health Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

About PepperLime Health Acquisition

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

