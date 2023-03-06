Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,210,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,264,000 after acquiring an additional 413,945 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,893.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,484,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after acquiring an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,297,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,134,000 after purchasing an additional 221,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 182,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

COMT traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $27.76. 40,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,911. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $8.398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. This represents a yield of 30.25%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -405.31%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.