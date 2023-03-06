Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 575 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.16. 177,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,863. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $34.94 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

