Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 4,094 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises about 1.4% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned 0.57% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 119.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $381,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,601. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $45.58.

