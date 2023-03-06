Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 2,985 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB remained flat at $45.00 during midday trading on Monday. 414,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,961. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $50.81.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.