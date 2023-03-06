Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 2,019 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,183,471 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FALN stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 166,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,498. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

