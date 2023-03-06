Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,828,000 after acquiring an additional 101,736 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,083,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.74. 130,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,881. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

