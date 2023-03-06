Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.70.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,087,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,840,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $460.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

