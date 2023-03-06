Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMLV. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,041,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,014,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 85.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 69,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of XMLV stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $55.06. 12,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

