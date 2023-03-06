Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,382,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 160,709 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,197,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 85,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 620,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,621,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of CVGW traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,086. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $243.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.90 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

