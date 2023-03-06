Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Has $433,000 Stock Position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Richardson Electronics worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 959,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,664,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 458,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RELL traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 47,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $65.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

