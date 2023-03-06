Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Healthcare Services Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 31.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 25,220 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 152,098 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth $2,573,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 130,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth $52,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCSG. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 3.0 %

HCSG stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,725. The company has a market cap of $933.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $20.54.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.74 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Featured Stories

