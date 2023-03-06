Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Acquires 70,000 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 177.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline makes up about 1.5% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PAA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.03.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,494. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.92%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

