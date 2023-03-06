PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Sells 53,091 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,091 shares during the quarter. eGain makes up about 1.5% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in eGain were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in eGain by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in eGain during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in eGain by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in eGain by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in eGain by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EGAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. eGain Co. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

