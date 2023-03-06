PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises approximately 2.3% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Zillow Group worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 824,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,188,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 803.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,215,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 47,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $190,215.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $190,215.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $99,652.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,509.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,195 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.31. 712,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,000. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Z has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

