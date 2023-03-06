PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,850 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of North American Construction Group worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,109,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after buying an additional 1,156,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 137,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 111,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.77. 64,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $505.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

