PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Boosts Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of MoneyGram International worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth $108,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
