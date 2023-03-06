PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KCGI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Price Performance

KCGI stock remained flat at $10.36 on Monday. 181,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,639. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Profile

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

