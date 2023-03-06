Peloton Wealth Strategists Reduces Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Peloton Wealth Strategists cut its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. WestRock makes up approximately 1.6% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in WestRock were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of WestRock by 49.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,765 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 12.7% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,946,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,520 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 71.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,046 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 122.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after acquiring an additional 973,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in WestRock by 17.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,655,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,801,000 after acquiring an additional 681,756 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Argus lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

WestRock stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.34. 678,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,601. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

