Peloton Wealth Strategists Purchases 510 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $298.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,642. The firm has a market cap of $305.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

