Peloton Wealth Strategists Purchases 100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,390. The firm has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

