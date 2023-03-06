Peloton Wealth Strategists Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,950 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Devon Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,993,000 after acquiring an additional 797,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $415,042,000 after acquiring an additional 159,591 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,951,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,869,000 after purchasing an additional 679,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DVN remained flat at $56.67 during trading hours on Monday. 4,782,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,811,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.89%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

