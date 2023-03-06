Peloton Wealth Strategists Increases Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,891.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,891.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,701. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SIVB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $284.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $597.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.64.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 18.77 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.90.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

