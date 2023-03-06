Peloton Wealth Strategists Buys 230 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 143.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 71.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Longbow Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.9 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.60. 533,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.68. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $163.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

