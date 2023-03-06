Peloton Wealth Strategists Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,746,000 after purchasing an additional 733,494 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,587,000 after buying an additional 594,320 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 429.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,391,000 after buying an additional 438,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,896,000 after acquiring an additional 309,631 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.65. 139,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,565. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $103.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

