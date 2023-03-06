Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $19.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

PEB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 106,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,675,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,825,000 after purchasing an additional 40,381 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 451,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 105,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PEB opened at $14.89 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -4.12%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

