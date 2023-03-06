Pearl River Capital LLC Trims Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. Fortive accounts for 0.7% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 123.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE FTV traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $68.32. 297,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,170. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading

