Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 4,954 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.73.

BIIB stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $271.11. 401,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,972. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

