Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 4,664 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,736 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,935,000 after buying an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $637,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63,907 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,612,000 after purchasing an additional 313,621 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,890,000 after acquiring an additional 74,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.42. 2,274,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,289,521. The company has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

