Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 12,669 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.8% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $253.84. The stock had a trading volume of 954,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

