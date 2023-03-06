Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRP. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

TRP traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 352,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,211. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 458.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.