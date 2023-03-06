Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $1.95 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,118 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $12.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $488.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.75.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

