Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,990 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.1% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after acquiring an additional 595,267 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after buying an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $728,843,000 after buying an additional 227,380 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $673,696,000 after buying an additional 132,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,028,869,000 after acquiring an additional 189,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,707,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.35. The company has a market capitalization of $188.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

