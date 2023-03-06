Pearl River Capital LLC Has $7 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.3% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $74,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

PFE traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $41.16. 6,981,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,129,617. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $231.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

