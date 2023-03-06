Pearl River Capital LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

Shares of BMRN traded down $6.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,413. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.76 and a beta of 0.39.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,250,121.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,250,121.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,740 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

