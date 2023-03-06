Patient Capital Management LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Patient Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. General Motors comprises about 3.0% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 198.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 191.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,500 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at $72,013,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 19.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.72. 3,864,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,576,313. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.