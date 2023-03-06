Patient Capital Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Patient Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,575 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Splunk makes up about 1.8% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.74. The company had a trading volume of 988,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,836. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $150.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.88.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

