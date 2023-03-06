Patient Capital Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 469,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,100 shares during the quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,214,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 21,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

In other SoFi Technologies news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 132,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,458,091.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.83. 12,196,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,236,215. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $10.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

