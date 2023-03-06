Parsifal Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 415,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,175,000. Lamb Weston comprises about 1.8% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.
Insider Activity
Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.55. 369,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.94. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.
Lamb Weston Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lamb Weston (LW)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.