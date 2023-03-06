Parsifal Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 415,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,175,000. Lamb Weston comprises about 1.8% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Insider Activity

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.55. 369,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.94. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.